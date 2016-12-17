Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – After three quarters of football, the New York Jets trail their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins 34-10. Should the outcome favor Miami, the one statistic that many Jets fans will forget over time is that the Jets, at one point, lead 7-0 in the early going of the game.

In a game where the winter cold and wet weather favored New York, it was the Dolphins who appeared to be the home team as they throttled the Jets at MetLife Stadium when they scored 21 points in a four-minute span.

With the game now in the early moments of the Fourth Quarter, I wasn’t aware that Jets QB Bryce Petty left the game and Ryan Fitzpatrick entered to finish this game. I’m kidding… it appears Interesting enough for every fourth down attempt the Jets fail to convert combined with each Dolphins touchdown, 5,678 fans leave the stadium.

Whether they’re in shame or cold remains to be seen. At the end of the day, most fans who follow the Jets understand that losing and creating innovative ways to uphold that tradition is an artform and should be appreciated on a regular basis. In layman terms, being a Jets fan build character.

For me, the game’s highlight was before kickoff. Following my pregame stroll around MetLife Stadium, I made my way to the press box to review both game notes and The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2017. The difference between the two is that the outcomes inside the pages of the World Almanac have been determined.

With the final minutes of this game, the Dolphins lead the Jets 34-13. Following the game, I look forward to reading the book on my way home. On a Saturday evening of football, there’s nothing to dissect about a horrfic Jets performance.

With that said, it’s a book worth reading…

About The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2017

The World Almanac and Book of Facts is America’s top-selling reference book of all time, with more than 82 million copies sold. Since 1868, this compendium of information has been the authoritative source for all your entertainment, reference, and learning needs.

The 2017 edition of The World Almanac reviews the events of 2016 and will be your go-to source for questions on any topic in the upcoming year. Praised as a “treasure trove of political, economic, scientific and educational statistics and information” by The Wall Street Journal, The World Almanac and Book of Facts will answer all of your trivia needs—from history and sports to geography, pop culture, and much more. Topics include…