Home Run Galore as Yanks Crush The Rays • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees weathered another rain delay for the second consecutive day as they crushed the Tampa Bay Rays by a final score of 7-2. Following Monday’s postponed Opening Day, the Pinstripes have grounded and pounded the Rays by a combined two-game score of 18-6.

Solid pitching by RHP Luis Severino combined with the magnificient performance of the Yankees three-headed home run Cerberus of Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez, and Aaron Judge. Batting a combined 3-for-11, each batter blasted a two-run homer as the Yanks coasted to another dominating win over the inferior Rays.

While Serverino, Stanton, Sanchez, and Judge will be ones many will read about, I believe Yankees utility player Ronald Torreyes was the best all-around player. Within the first four innings of the game, the player affectionately recognized as Toe made two brilliant defensive plays and drove in a score to compliment his 1-for-3 performance.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Torreyes is 5’8 Venezuelan professional baseball player who possesses the intelligence and scrappiness of former Angels and Cardinals ball player David Eckstein. Even though, he’s not an everyday starter, Torreyes contribution to the Yanks is one of silence and consistency. Whenever he’s called into action, he’s ready.

Torreyes is one player I haven’t seen have too many bad games since joining the Yankees. Nice guy? You betcha! Along with his work ethic, he possess an infectious smile. As phenonmenal as his teammates are, I believe Torreyes is well the Toe that keeps them grounded. Stay warm, good night, I’m signing off from Yankee Stadium.

Game Summary: Wednesday, April 4, 2018