HOPE Week: Cassidy Warner & No Bully [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – If there’s one event I wish I could cover, it would be the New York Yankees’ Annual Event, HOPE Week. I believe in its’ mission and the impact it makes in the lives they connect with. One year, I will cover HOPE Week. Until then, here’s the information and photos from today’s event as they honored 10-year-old Cassidy Warner of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

TODAY’S EVENTS: Earlier today, on the second day of HOPE Week 2018, the Yankees honored 10-year-old Cassidy Warner of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The club also celebrated students and mentors from the anti-bullying organization, No Bully. Yankees players Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Dellin Betances, Austin Romine, Neil Walker and A.J. Cole, along with coaches Mike Harkey, Marcus Thames, Carlos Mendoza, Reggie Willits and P.J. Pilittere surprised Cassidy, her family and No Bully participants at Heritage Field (on the site of the original Yankee Stadium), where the group played a game of kickball and talked about how bullying is unacceptable.

ABOUT TODAY’S HOPE WEEK HONOREE (Cassidy Warner): The 10-year-old Scranton, Pennsylvania, fourth-grader exhibited bravery beyond her years this March, posting a video on Facebook without her parents’ knowledge, detailing her struggles with being bullied.

She does not speak in her video, instead holding up white sheets of paper with handwritten descriptions of bullying she has endured at school. She writes that classmates have spit on her, pulled her hair and spilled milk on her jacket. They’ve pushed and kicked her and threatened her life, and whenever she sits at a lunch table, other kids leave.

Her sadness was not limited to her own experiences. She also hoped her video could affect change in the world, ending her post with a message that read, “This is my story… Stop bullying! Not just for me for other kids too. Please share my story!”

When her story came to the attention of the Yankees, the team offered her their support and let the world know that they are against bullying by filming a video of their own featuring virtually the entire roster and manager Aaron Boone. The team let her know that the Yankees were her friends, and that they’d love to be able to spend time with her – which they did today.

ABOUT HOPE WEEK: HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) is a unique week-long community program that brings to light five remarkable stories intended to inspire individuals into action in their own communities.

Since its inception in 2009, the Yankees have recognized more than 40 different organizations as part of HOPE Week. Each day over the five-day stretch, the Yankees will reach out to an individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support, surprising honorees with a day celebrating their accomplishments.

Outreach will often take place away from Yankee Stadium, allowing the Yankees to personally connect with individuals in settings that highlight their greatest successes. Fans can learn more about the initiative by visiting the official website at www.hopeweek.com.