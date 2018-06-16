HOPE Week: Mark Bustos (Be Awesome to Somebody) • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On a beautiful and sunny Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays. On Friday night,the Pinstripes prevailed and crushed the Rays by a final score of 5-0. Today, who knows?

What I do know is if there’s one event I wish I could cover, it would be the New York Yankees’ Annual Event, HOPE Week. I believe in its’ mission and the impact it makes in the lives they connect with. One year, I will cover HOPE Week. Until then, here’s the information and photos from Friday’s event…

ABOUT FRIDAY’S EVENTS: Earlier today, on the fifth day of HOPE Week 2018, the Yankees recognized Mark Bustos (BOOST-ohse), founder of Be Awesome to Somebody. Yankees players Miguel Andújar, Aroldis Chapman, Domingo Germán, Gary Sánchez, Gleyber Torres, Ronald Torreyes and catching coach Jason Brown joined Mark and three of his co-workers at the Harlem YMCA, where they gave haircuts to over a dozen residents of the YMCA. Mark also threw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to tonight’s Yankees-Rays game at Yankee Stadium.

ABOUT TODAY’S HOPE WEEK HONOREE (Mark Bustos, founder of Be Awesome to Somebody): For the last six years, the Manhattan-based hairdresser Mark Bustos has set aside his Sunday afternoons to give haircuts to members of New York City’s homeless community.

Once a week, rain or shine, the 34-year-old packs his clippers, scissors and a smile, ventures out in Manhattan, and tries to leave a positive impact on as many people as he can. Bustos was first exposed to the reality of poverty during a childhood visit to see family in the Philippines.

On a return visit to the island in 2012, he rented a barber’s chair for the day and provided free haircuts to as many impoverished children as he could find. Encouraged by that enlightening experience in the Philippines, he vowed to continue making a difference once he returned home to New York, and brought the concept with him.

Mark now travels the globe to give talks about how he balances his time between his hairstyling career and his volunteering efforts, inspiring others along the way. On every trip, no matter where in the world he is, he always finds time to go out and find people to whom to give haircuts.

ABOUT HOPE WEEK: HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) is a unique week-long community program that brings to light five remarkable stories intended to inspire individuals into action in their own communities.

Since its inception in 2009, the Yankees have recognized more than 40 different organizations as part of HOPE Week. Each day over the five-day stretch, the Yankees will reach out to an individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support, surprising honorees with a day celebrating their accomplishments.

Outreach will often take place away from Yankee Stadium, allowing the Yankees to personally connect with individuals in settings that highlight their greatest successes. Fans can learn more about the initiative by visiting the official website at www.hopeweek.com.