Houston Levels World Series In Extra Innings • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Dodgers fans, I’m afraid I have some bad news for you. After 11 innings of the second game of the Fall Classic where both teams squandered their two-run lead, the Houston Astros outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers by a 7-6 final score.

In a match up of The Most Consistent Team (Astros) versus The Best In The Majors (Dodgers), the Fall Classic has lived up to the expectations in the early going. In Game One, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw’s 11-strikeout performance led Los Angeles to a 3-1 victory. In Game Two, both teams offense knocked out each other’s pitching staff as they combined to blast eight home runs. As hard as Los Angeles fought, Houston was better.

In leveling the World Series at 1-1, the Astros won their first Fall Classic game in franchise history. Following Houston escaping Dodger Stadium with a much-needed win, World Series shifts to Minute Maid Park for Games 3, 4, and 5.

Led by American League MVP contender José Altuve and Carlos Correa, Houston’s opportunity of winning their first World Series championship in franchise history can be fulfilled by Sunday night. For the Dodgers, Wednesday night’s loss isn’t a major setback.

While a 2-0 series advantage would have been better than a tied series, the Dodgers remain in position to win their first World Series since 1988. If they want to Fall Classic to return to Dodger Stadium, then they’re going to have to win at least one game on the road. Either way, it’s now a best-of-five series. May the best team win…

World Series Game 2 Summary: Wednesday, October 25, 2017