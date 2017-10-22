Houston Wins, Yanks Fall One Game Short • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

New York, NY – After seven games of the ALCS, the Houston Astros outlasted the New York Yankees. Rallying from a 3-2 series deficit, the Astros won their last two games by a combined score of 11-1. While the season is over for the Yanks, the Astros will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic. For New York, they fell one game short.

To be honest, there’s nothing to breakdown. Houston was the better team. No matter how Saturday’s game is analyzed, it doesn’t change the fact that the season is officially over for the Yanks. Any dreams we had of a Dodgers vs. Yanks World Series will have to happen next season. One game short of the World Series will not change the memorable run this young Yankees team experienced. Thumbs down, see you next season!

Game Summary: Saturday, October 21, 2017