Howard Goldin, This One's For You! • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – As I watched Yankees multi-purpose player Ronald Torreyes take several swings during the club’s batting practice, I gently stroked my ALCS Media Credential.

At one point, I head it close to my chest and slightly grinned. Come next week, it’ll be nine years since I started writing for Latino Sports. Nine years ago, Latino Sports owner Julio Pabon convinced me to bring in the soccer coverage that had been lacking. Nine years later, I’m at the field at Yankee Stadium for tonight’s pivotal game.

Covering tonight’s Game 5 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros will be a unique experience. With the series tied 2-2, what once a best-of-seven series, is now best two-out-of-three series. The club who wins the next two games will not only win the American League pennant, they will advance to the World Series where they will face either National League team, the Los Angeles Dodgers or Chicago Cubs.

From covering the local soccer scene nine years ago to covering 125 Yanks/Mets games this season, the past nine years of my life has been a topsy-turvy experience. As young as I look is exactly how old I feel. One day, you’re young. The next day, you’re old.

Throughout the years, many have entered and left my life. The one thing that remains are the memories. Some positive. Some negative. Some hurtful, the effects of memory. One memory I’m reminded each time I’m at the ballpark is the one of Howard Goldin.

Last July, Howard passed away. Not only was he a gentleman, he was a workhorse who loved covering baseball. For many of us, he was our friend. For me, filling his shoes hasn’t been easy. One day, he’s sending me recap. The next day, I’m at the hospital where he passed away. Howard Goldin may longer be around but but he isn’t forgotten.

Well, old friend. In 2015, I felt that you should have covered the World Series over at Citi Field. In honor of your hardwork and friendship, I’ve tried my best to be the workhorse that you were. I’ve tried to see things your way and see the best in others. With the Yankees playing tonight’s pivotal Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros, this game’s for you!