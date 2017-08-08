Hudson River Derby: Villa's Hat-Trick [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After four innings of Mets baseball here at Citi Field, the Amazins are clinging to a 4-1 lead over the visiting Texas Rangers. Leading off for the Rangers in the fifth inning was 1B Joey Gallo who on the first pitch hit his 31st home run of the season. Switching sports for a moment…

On Sunday, Latino Sports photographer Daniel Budasoff was at Yankee Stadium covering the Hudson River Derby showdown between the NYCFC and the New York Red Bulls. In a game that was declared a sellout and produced a total of five goals, David Villa’s three-goal performance lead NYCFC to a 3-2 much needed win over the Red Bulls. With that said, here’s Daniel’s photos from Sunday’s MLS match.

And now back to our regularly scheduled programming… Mets 4, Rangers 1.