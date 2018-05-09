Impressive Run Continues For Yanks In Win Over Boston • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Yes it is early May and championships are not determined after 35 games. However the Yankees after their 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night are not looking like a team that will lose and destined to keep this winning streak going.

This was the first of three games in the Bronx with Boston, a baseball rivalry that has been revived again because the Red Sox and Yankees came into this first of four games with the two best records in baseball There was no Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera or David Ortiz, names that were symbolic with the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry over the years.

Instead, this new core of youngsters including Giancarlo Stanton, a so called veteran, were key players as the Yankees got the win, their seventh straight and 16th in their last 17 games. Stanton seems to be heating up with his third multi-HR game of the season that accounted for two of the Yankees runs.

“We’re playing good baseball and doing it in a lot of different ways,” said manager Aaron Boone. “Good to get off this series on a winning note.”

And right-hander Luis Severino continues to resemble a Cy Young Award pitcher for the Yankees. Though not getting the decision, he tossed 6.0 innings on six hits, two runs and struck out 11. The fastball and slider were effective though 109 pitches thrown was a determining factor as to exiting after six innings.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the league,” said Alex Cora. The rookie manager of the Red Sox said Severino used the breaking ball and got creative with his pitches as the game progressed.

And these Yankees are starting to win with the home run and are finding other creative ways to do so. Aaron Judge has a tie breaking single in the seventh inning and that was the difference as the Yankees took a share of first place with Boston.

“A clean ballgame form both sides,” said Mookie Betts, He went 2-for-4 for the Red Sox and tied the game at 2-2 with a triple in the seventh inning.

Boston left-hander Drew Pomeranz did not get the decision. Despite a left index finger that needed attention in the second inning, he allowed the two Stanton home runs as his only damage.The Yankees could have added more runs but two runners, Stanton and Gleyber Torres were nailed at the plate in the seventh and eighth innings.

Overall a good game and two more to come in the Bronx. First place is on the line, but again it is this Yankees dominance and in the early month of May.

