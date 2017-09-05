Improved Montero Pace Mets To Labor Day Victory • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – The lineup is different and so are the New york Mets as they continue to play out the string and continue to build for next year. And much of that has to do with righthander Rafael Montero who had a career high scoreless streak end in the Monday afternoon Mets Labor Day 11-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Montero ended 12.1 innings of scoreless ball in the fifth inning.The Mets gave the 26-year old Higuerito Dominican Republic native a 10-0 lead due to a six-run fourth inning. The inning was highlighted with five hits, 11 coming to bat and the production coming from those in the lineup who are getting their opportunity to possibly be a part of this rebuilding stage.

The game overall is about the Mets, and the Phillies also evaluating and playing for next year. The Phillies at the start of this three-game series at Citi Field are next to last with the Giants when it comes to worst record in the National League.

And for the Mets, in a season where everything has gone wrong, finishing respectable and getting a further scope as to who will fit right on the roster, that remains an agenda. Though winning ballgames is also still a part of the agenda for manager Terry Collins.

Montero has turned it around.. In his last four starts, there have been 5.0 innings tossed. He allowed three runs or less and the secondary pitches, the changeup in particular does not resemble the pitcher who could not find the strike zone in his previous starts.

“Told him if you can’t throw the ball over the plate you can’t pitch here,” said Collins. Montero listened and had that better mentality on the mound when he returned from his most recent stint at Triple-A Las Vegas.

Last week at Great American Ballpark, against the Reds in Cincinnati, Montero had the best outing of his career when he tossed a career high 8.1 innings in a Mets 2-0 win. So the struggles for Rafael Montero to prove that he belongs with the Mets may be over for the moment and if the consistency continues, he can only get better.

And the Mets need that improvement to continue because Montero was always in the plan as one of those young and promising arms along with Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGgrom, Steven Matz, and Zack Wheeler.

There was that long fourth inning which may have took some steam away from Montero. Montero said it may have had an impact on his pitches as the fastball and changeup appeared to be more hittable to the Phillies. This again showed Collins and this young Mets team about how valuable Montero can be.

“The sinker and changeup have given me good results,” Montero said through an interpreter. “I will continue to do my job and work hard. I have no control over that,” he said about how he stands with a starting role next season.

Said Collins about that long inning, “I think he lost the edge a little bit, but he’s still got to stay aggressive. I think he tried to go to the corners again. I think it really just took the air out of him a little bit.”

However this Mets lineup as constituted has a tendency to not score runs. Monday afternoon they got the lead early and continued to build on it. That gave Montero more comfort and he never lost the composure when the Phillies started to knock on the door.

“He attacks the zone and is more consistent,” said Jose Reyes who had one of two Mets home runs on the day, His solo homer in the third inning also extended his hitting streak to ten games. Asdrubal Cabrera connected on his 12th home run with a two-run shot in the third inning.

And with another youngster in the lineup,Brandon Nimmo matching a career high with three hits, it helped Montero get his 4th win and it was a distant memory about giving up 16 earned runs in 15 previous innings against the Phillies.

Montero said it’s not in his hands as to what will be for next year. But for now, it is obvious that the doubt that once was is leading to optimism for next year.