INCREDIBLE: Indians Set MLB Record with 22nd Straight Victory • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – They pulled it off again! A nail biter that they pulled of in dramatic fashion.

Cleveland was losing 2 -1 and down to there last out in the bottom of the 9th Francisco Lindor had been 0-3 and had two strikes on him. It looked like if everyone in the stadium, capacity crowd was standing thinking, is this it?

Is this the end of the historic winning streak? But Lindor smacks an RBI double off the left field wall to send the game into extra innings. The stadium goes wild. I can’t help it and I go wild watching on my cell phone thanks to the MLB.com At Bat app.

DRAMATIC… Yes, but hold on, there is more.

In the bottom of the 10th José Ramirez hits what should have been a base hit to right field, but the aggressive Ramírez does not stop and continues to hustle towards 2nd (fans must have been thinking, “OH NO”) the throw comes in and he beat it by the skin of his teeth – SAFE, and the crowd is jumping and hope is alive that perhaps the team will continue this incredible streak?

Next batter, Jay Bruce and the veteran drives Ramirez home with a walk off double to right and it’s now #22.

It seemed the baseball Gods answered the call of every Cleveland fan that was watching this game in the late innings as the team pulled off one of the most exciting come from behind wins that we who were watching have had the pleasure to watch.

Watching the Indians this last week like I have been covering them from New York has been like if I was watching World Series game seven every night and every Cleveland fan, player and Cleveland broadcaster feels the same.

The last team that won more games than this was over 100 years ago. That was the 1916 New York Giants who won 26 in a row.

This game also brought the Indians magic number to three to clinch the AL Central championship.