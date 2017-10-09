Indians Fall One Run Short Against The Yanks • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he will always do his best managing from the dugout. After two decisions that did not go his way in Game 2 of the ALDS, Girardi was ready to make more Sunday night with his team one game away from elimination in the best of five series against the Cleveland Indians.

Girardi went with instincts and did not hesitate using his closer Aroldis Chapman who got the final five outs and a save in the Yankees 1-0 win that got them to Game 4 Monday night in the Bronx.

And the way Masahiro Tanaka and Carlos Carrasco were throwing on the mound you could see this one coming. The starters made this a classic postseason game and the lone run came in the seventh inning. After Carrasco was lifted, after limiting the Yankees to three hits over 5-⅔ innings, Andrew Miller gave up the long home run ball to Greg Bird that went deep to the upper deck in right.

Francona said about his starter, “He came out, looked like he was using his adrenaline to his advantage throwing a nice crisp fastball and real good offspeed. He was tremendous. That was one of the better games of the year.”

And for the Yankees, this was that classic win, More importantly, they live another day and will throw their ace Luis Severino in game 4 Monday night. Rain is in the forecast and there is a slight chance the game could be pushed back to Tuesday, but Severino is grateful to be getting the ball in attempt to extend the Yankees season and return the series to Cleveland for a decisive fifth game.

But this one had everything that classified a postseason thriller. Carrasco, similar to Tanaka had the effective slider and a fastball that got him ahead in the count. Francisco Lindor had a chance to put the Indians ahead in the sixth inning but Aaron Judge used his height at the wall in right field and robbed Lindor of a two-run homer.

“For a second I thought it was gone,” said Lindor. “Both teams played good baseball today. You win some, you lose some. With our pitching staff we know we can bounce back. And put some runs up for our starters.”

Lindor made reference as to how Tanaka kept the Indians, the most potent team in baseball off the base paths and that was the difference. And in Game 4, the Yankees give the ball to Severino who tossed two-thirds of an inning five nights ago in the Bronx in the wild card game win over the Twins in in his shortest outing of the year.

Cleveland will go with Trevor Kluber in Game 4. The righthander is coming off short rest after giving up six runs in Game 2, a season high, He also had a short outing and a day off Saturday that allowed Francona to go with his ace.

Lindor said runs were the difference Sunday night. The Indians want to close this series out and will try to do that Monday night in the Bronx. But this will be a battle because the Yankees, as they have done all year, will not go away without making it interesting.

“Everything you do is not going to be perfect,” said Girardi. “And as I said, I’m always going to do my best. And that’s what I do. But it’s not always going to be perfect.”

Except this win was perfect, The manager made the right moves and the Yankees get another chance to take this series back to Cleveland for a decisive game and chance to move on to another American League Championship Series.