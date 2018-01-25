Indios De Mayagüez Eliminated in Wild Card By Cangrejeros De Santurce • Latino Sports

Mayagüez, PR: After two great defensive plays in the bottom of the ninth, Mayagüez lost to Santurce in the Wild Card game here in the Puerto Rico Baseball Season to a weak hit near the mound that could not be caught by Major League pitcher, Alex Claudio.

That grounder to the right side of the mound allowed Santurce to score the go-a-head run in a nail bitter between these two teams and Santurce pulled ahead in the bottom of the ninth 2 -1 in the Professional Baseball League Roberto Clemente (LBPRC).

The dribbler was scored a hit for, Reymond Fuentes that gave Santurce the wild card pass, so they will now face, the Criollos de Caguas in the final series that will extend to a maximum of five games.

The series will continue on Friday at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Hato Rey and each team can reinforce their squad with players from the teams already eliminated (imagine if MLB would allow that rule, PARTY time in the post season, LOL)

This wild card game was strange in that the game was played in the Isidoro “Cholo” García home stadium here in Mayagüez, the home team was the visiting team due to a prior agreement to which the league and team managers concurred after the damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

After three innings in which starting pitchers David Richardson (Santurce) and Jonathan Sanchez (Mayagüez) were excellent, Mayagüez scored in the top of the fourth when, Jesmuel Valentín opened with a hit to the center and Kenny Vargas followed with another hit to left with no outs.

Sanchez pitched well into the fifth when he walked, Edwin Gómez and with runners in the corners was relieved and Juan Silva, hit a sacrifice fly that tied the 1 -1.

The score remained tied until the dramatic bottom of the ninth when, Jan Hernandez led off with a hit and a error by Danny Garcia allowed him to reach second. Then Ismael Salgado hit a shot to third that was difficult to field and allowed him to reach first, again leaving men in the corners.

The Mayagüez fans thought their team would get out of the evening after, Gabriel Cancel struck out for the first out and Yadiel Hernandez hit a shot by second that Jesmuel Valentín threw home to get the second out at the plate.

Yomar Cruz, hit by a pitch that loaded the bases and prepared the scene for the decisive roller to the mound that won the game for Santurce.