Info About DACA From The Sanders Institute • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s Saturday night and I’m currently at Citi Field covering tonight’s game between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. After two innings of baseball, Kevin Plawecki’s home run has given the Amazins a 2-1 lead over Reds.

As much as I would love to focus on tonight’s game, it’s difficult. Outside the ballpark, too many things have taken place. I’m sure you’re aware with the recent current events. With that said, here’s a letter I received from Tulsi Gabbard of the Sanders Institute Fellow…

Aloha Cesar,

For so long, young people who came to this country as kids through no choice of their own, have been forced to live in the shadows, too afraid to come forward because they don’t trust that our government won’t come after them. Even after DACA was put in place, so many were too afraid to apply because if the program got taken away, the government would know where they live and could go after them and their families.

But 800,000 young people in this country took that leap of faith, applied for DACA, and have relied on it to obtain an education, earn a living, and establish themselves in our communities.

The current administration’s decision on Tuesday to end DACA leaves them feeling betrayed and afraid after they put their trust in our government.

Last week on Maui, I sat down with some of Hawaii’s DREAMers and heard their stories about living every day in fear of deportation until DACA was put into effect. They shared their stories of the opportunity and freedom they have experienced because of DACA, and the fear of uncertainty that now lies before them, with the prospects of their government targeting them and forcing them to leave the only home they’ve ever known.

This is not a partisan issue. It’s an issue that affects communities all across this country. DACA’s termination is a call for Congress to act now. We should take this opportunity to actually fix the problem once and for all and provide a permanent solution for these DREAMers, so they are not forced back into the shadows.

I have had many conversations with people about this issue. I have spoken with those that support DACA, and those that do not support it. However, the most important part of any conversation about immigration and DACA is to be informed with the facts.

Thank you for staying engaged,

Tulsi Gabbard

Sanders Institute Fellow