Interleague Q & A with Orioles’ All-Star Outfielder, Adam Jones • Latino Sports

FLUSHING – The similarities between a former Mets outfielder from LaGrange, Georgia and the current Orioles centerfielder from San Diego, California are quite surreal.

Both were All-Stars and the proud recipients of the ultimate trophy for an outfielder – The Gold Glove Award.

Both were the team nominees for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award and even at one time during their illustrious careers were members of the Seattle Mariners organization.

And even when they visited Kansas City during the season, both players set aside some quality time to visit the Negro League Museum. Last year, Jones donated $20,000 to this historic edifice dedicated to preserving the legacy of African-American ballplayers who sadly, because of the color of their skin, weren’t given the opportunity to play in Major League Baseball.

Although Mike Cameron (one of my all-time favorites) retired in 2011 and Adam Jones continues to be a productive player (now in his 13th season in the majors), a common trait I have found between these true ambassadors of baseball is how they interact with the media.

Simply put – Cameron and Jones have always presented themselves as well-informed, respectful, and the old adage of “going above and beyond the call of duty” ballplayers.

Both players are committed to the betterment of today’s youth and America’s Pastime.

Adam Jones, who not only was awarded the 2015 Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award, but proudly continues his tireless support as a Board Member for The Baseball Assistance Team (B.A.T.).

This year, the Bobby Murcer Award, which is presented annually to a team in each league that contributes the most amount of money to B.A.T. during the annual B.A.T. Spring Training Fundraising Tour. Not surprisingly, this year’s winner was the Baltimore Orioles.

As the Orioles (18-41) arrive at Citi Field for a two-game Interleague Series with the Mets (27-31), I had the distinct privilege of catching up with Adam Jones (whose brother-n-law, J. Russell Fugett is a good friend of mine) who shared his recollections about his own MLB Draft, the most influential person in his professional career as a ballplayer, the Negro Leagues, and should today’s athlete be a vocal advocate for important issues such racial and political injustices.