International Champions Cup: Barcelona vs Juventus [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Saturday at MetLife Stadium, over 82,000 soccer aficionados witnessed one of the International Champions Cup dream match as La Liga’s powerhouse Barcelona squared off against Serie A’s juggernaut Juventus.

Barca’s three-headed Cerberus of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar dominated and crusied to a 2-1 victory. Leading the way was Neymar. With two spectacular goals, Neymar gave reasons for Barca fans why their upcoming season in La Liga may well be his finest. With that said, enjoy the photos taken by our photographer, Daniel Budasoff.

