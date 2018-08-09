International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Roma • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the International Champions Cup between Real Madrid and A.S. Roma took place.

In front of a sold-out crowd, Real Madrid emerged victorious as they defeated A.S. Roma by a final 2-1 score. With that said, enjoy the photos courtesy of William Hauser.

About the International Champions Cup

It boasts the two largest crowds in U.S. soccer history, the only Clásico ever played on American soil and a list of former champions as regal as any tournament in the world: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Barcelona. A roster of top scorers that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luis Suarez, Neymar, and Franck Ribéry.

This year, it includes 18 of the world’s most iconic and influential clubs, 90 out of 100 of the world’s top-ranked players and all eight of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinalists.

It’s the International Champions Cup, the summer’s biggest club competition, and its mix of megastar glamour and debutante mystery is as compelling a proposition as the game has to offer. The ICC, now in its sixth edition, is a crucial component of the soccer calendar for both the game’s luminaries and its next generation of stars.

It’s been a launching pad for numerous emerging standouts over the years. Christian Pulisic—aged just 17—scored an injury-time equalizer for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in 2016. American Julian Green registered a hat trick against Inter Milan that same summer, just weeks after his twentieth birthday.

Sergi Roberto, then a Barcelona reserve, scored the decider in Barça’s 2015 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy in front of 93,000 at the Rose Bowl. Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Ousmane Dembele each took their ICC opportunity to announce themselves as global footballing forces, and Marcos Asensio—perhaps most famously—did the same by finishing off a stunning end-to-end move to score for Real in Miami’s spectacular 2017 Clásico. For more information, go to InternationalChampionsCup.com.