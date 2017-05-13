Interview with T.J. Rivera On WBC Experience • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The baseball season in now well into its second month and with many baseball fans now well into following their hometown teams. However, many Puerto Rican fans, though loyal to their teams are also following the individual players that were part of the Puerto Rico national team that made history in the island nation of Puerto Rico and with the Diaspora here in the U.S.

Though Puerto Rico’s team lost the final game vs. the USA, the team made history by going undefeated into that final game and in the process providing an incredible pride that brought every sector of Puerto Rico into one focused agenda, raising the name and flag of Puerto Rico in every game.

The island went into a frenzy following their team so much so that every town in Puerto Rico had set up giant TV screens to watch the games. Everyone was so much into the games that hardly any crime was committed and people in Puerto Rico exhausted the blond die hair coloring to imitate their team that had all dyed their hair, or beards blond as a baseball “good luck” ritual.

While all the teams in the World Baseball Classic were playing for a trophy, Puerto Rico’s team was playing for a pride that the island needed at a time that it is suffering from the worst economic and potential political crisis in its history. Therefore, we want to conduct a series of interviews with many of the Puerto Rican players that played in this historic 2017 World Baseball Classic.

This is our second interview. Our first was with team captain, Yadier Molina (also on this site). This one with NY Mets T.J. Rivera who was recently called up from the minors to fill one of the many spots that the Mets need replacing as many of the Mets players have been sidelined with injuries.