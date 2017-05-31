Iron Man And The Milwaukee Brewers [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Prior to Wednesday’s New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers game, I took photos of several of the players and their honorary member, the Iron Man bobblehead aka IMB. In my opinion, that bobblehead is cool is as cool as the Milwaukee Brewers.

Thanks to the Brewers social media person, IMB and I became best buds. Being the true friend that I am, I had showed IMB around Citi Field. During our stroll around Citi Field, IMB informed me about the Brewers upcoming theme night at Miller Park.

On Saturday, June 3 against the Los Angeles Dodger, it’ll be Marvel Super Heroes™ Day. As stated in the Brewers website and I post…

Throw on your super suit and fly to Miller Park for Marvel Super Heroes™ Day, presented by Kwik Trip, as the Brewers look to defeat Dr. Kershaw and his powerful group of super villains known as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To help with the cause, heroes from across the Marvel Universe will join forces with the Crew through special in-game features, movie clips and character appearances. Plus, fans who purchase a Marvel Super Heroes™ Day ticket package will receive a limited-edition Iron Man Bobblehead*, designed by Marvel specifically for this event.

Game Update: Brewers 7, Mets 0