Israel propina sensible estocada a Cuba en Clásico Mundial • Latino Sports

Israel propina sensible estocada a Cuba en Clásico Mundial

Sports Coverage from Cuba. Courtesy of Prensa Latina & Silvia Johoy
Tokio, 12 mar (PL) Con un espléndido cierre de Josh Zaid, Israel mantuvo su paso perfecto en el IV Clásico Mundial de béisbol al derrotar hoy por 4-1 a Cuba en la apertura de la segunda ronda del certamen.
Luego de dominar con 3-0 el grupo eliminatorio A, los israelíes sumaron su cuarto triunfo consecutivo y, a priori, con una victoria en los próximos dos partidos alcanzarían el boleto a las semifinales, algo totalmente fuera de pronóstico.

Cuba, por su parte, quedó obligada a carabina -ganar dos de dos- para seguir con opciones de incluirse en la etapa de los cuatro mejores, programada en el Dodgers Stadium de la urbe estadounidense de Los Ángeles.

Los caribeños salieron delante en el marcador en el segundo capítulo, cuando el slugger Alfredo Despaigne desapareció la pelota entre los jardines izquierdo y central, ante los envíos del derecho Jason Marquis, un tirador con más de 100 triunfos en su carrera en las Grandes Ligas.

Marquis y el abridor cubano Noelvis Entenza mantuvieron un intenso duelo de lanzadores en las primeras entradas, e incluso el antillano mantuvo sin hits a sus rivales hasta el final del cuarto inning en el Tokio Dome.

En ese episodio, los de azul y blanco lograron empatar las acciones luego de dos outs, gracias a un doblete remolcador de Ryan Lavarnway, quien antes del partido había recibido la placa de Jugador Más Valioso de la primera ronda en el grupo A.

Con el 1-1 se llegó a la parte baja del sexto inning. Los cubanos dependían del zurdo Yoanni Yera. Los israelíes tenían más confianza en cada turno al bate, las conexiones salían cada vez más sólidas.

Y entonces llegó el mazazo para Cuba; Israel fabricó dos carreras en el final de sexto y tomó ventaja 3-1, a la postre decisiva.

La primera anotación llegó al plato por sencillo de Zach Borenstein, y acto seguido Blake Gailen disparó doblete de línea contra la cerca de la pradera derecha para empujar la segunda raya de la entrada, esa ante los envíos del diestro José Ángel García.

Restaban tres capítulos para el final de la película. Los caribeños, subcampeones de la primera edición, estaban contra la pared, mientras los israelíes, debutantes en estas justas, estaban cerca de someter a otro gigante del béisbol mundial.

Y llegó la oportunidad de oro para los cubanos. Corría el octavo episodio y los antillanos lograron llenar las bases con dos outs. Era el turno de William Saavedra, el quinto bate de la novena. Lanzaba el relevista Josh Zaid, quien minutos antes había otorgado boleto a Despaigne, no quiso nada con él.

Primer lanzamiento, strike, recta de 97 millas por hora; segundo envío, esta vez quebrado, y Saavedra conecta inocente rodado a tercera base; era el tercer out, Israel conservó así intacta la ventaja de dos rayas y solo quedó un inning por delante.

Entonces, en el final de esa misma octava entrada, los de azul y blanco fabricaron una carrera, la cuarta, el puntillazo, remolcada por Gailen con un fino squeeze play.

Zaid cerró filas y completó el noveno de 1-2-3, con dos ponches incluidos.

El crédito de la victoria correspondió al derecho Zach Thornton, con su relevo de un inning y un tercio sin soportar anotaciones.

Marquis, quien trabajó durante cinco y dos tercios de entrada, en las que admitió una carrera y le pegaron cuatro hits, mientras propinaba cuatro ponches y regalaba apenas un boleto, se fue sin decisión.

Yera cargó con el revés, su segundo en la lid. A su cuenta fueron las dos carreras israelíes del sexto inning.

En su próxima salida, Israel enfrentará al equipo de Holanda, al cual ya venció en la fase inicial por 4-2, mientras Cuba se las verá contra Japón, su verdugo en la primera ronda por 6-11.

Hoy se medirán japoneses y holandeses en su primera aparición en esta segunda fase del Clásico Mundial.

Resultado:

Tokio Dome.

123 456 789 C H E.

-Cuba (2-2, 0-1) 010 000 000 1 5 1.

-Israel (4-0, 1-0) 000 102 01x 4 5 0. Ganó: Zach Thornton (1-0).

Perdió: Yoanni Yera (0-2).

Salvó: Josh Zaid (2).

Hr: Alfredo Despaigne.

