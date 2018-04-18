Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez Was Not In The PR Series, But His Coffee Was • Latino Sports

San Juan, Puerto Rico – We got to see many of the top players who are now retired in the two games of the Puerto Rico Series. Iván Rodríguez was in Florida and could not be here due to other engagements. He did send a video message that was played on the jumbo screen in center field. However, to my surprise he has a Puerto Rican coffee that was featured and offered to both fans outside and to the press in the Press Room.

Pudge Coffee was a big hit to all of the members of the press who constantly visited the stand to savor this very good coffee blend not only for its great coffee taste, but also as in my case in was to stay warm from the freaking freezing temperature inside the Press tent. I am not really a hard core coffee drinker. I do have a average of a cup a day, but I believe that I drank more coffee here in two days that I have drank in an entire month.

Another reason is that when you only get to sleep an average of four to five hours a night and need to be alert for interviews, a strong cup of espresso coffee will do the trick and these last two days I really needed to stay up during the eleven hours in the stadium. Thank you Pudge, you have a new customer, as your coffee was a hit with me.