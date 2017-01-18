Ivan Rodriguez Elected to Hall of Fame • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Lisa Luevanos/Latino Sports

A player on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time and another who was on the ballot for the last time were elected to the Hall along with a player who spent his whole career with one team in the 2017 balloting by the BBWAA, verified by Ernst & Young and announced Wednesday by president Jeff Idelson on MLB Network.

First baseman Jeff Bagwell, whose entire 15-season career was spent with the Houston Astros, was the leading vote getter with 381 votes, one more than outfielder Tim Raines, who gained election in his 10th and final year of consideration. Ivan Rodriguez became only the second catcher in the history of the voting to be elected in his first year of eligibility. The other was Johnny Bench in 1989.

Bagwell, Raines and Rodriguez will be honored as part of the Hall’s Induction Weekend July 28-31 along with executives Bud Selig and John Schuerholz, who were elected in December by the Today’s Game Era Committee, as well as the late Bill King, the Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting, and Claire Smith, the J.G. Taylor Spink Award winner for writing.

There were 442 ballots, including two blank ballots, submitted by qualified senior members of the BBWAA, writers with 10 or more consecutive years of service. Bagwell’s total accounted for 86.2 percent of the vote, and Raines’ 86 percent. Players need to appear on 75 percent of ballots cast to earn election to the Hall. The cutoff point this year was 332. Rodriguez received 336 for 76 percent.

Rodriguez, now the youngest Hall of Famer at age 45, is the 52nd player elected in his first year of eligibility, a list that does not include Lou Gehrig, who was elected by acclamation by the BBWAA in 1939, or Clemente, who won in a special election in 1973, three months after his death.

Rodriguez had an extraordinary combination of offense and defense for a player behind the plate in a 21-season career in which he earned 13 Gold Gloves, the most for a catcher and tied for second most among position players, and seven Silver Slugger Awards. He was the American League MVP in 2009 with the Texas Rangers.

A member of 14 All-Star teams, “Pudge” appeared in the most games as a catcher (2,844) and among players who appeared in at least 50 percent of their career games as a catcher has the most hits (2,844) and doubles (572).

He ranked first in his league in caught stealing percentage nine times, led all catchers in his league in assists five times and putouts twice and is the all-time leader in career putouts as a catcher with 14,864.

Rodriguez won a World Series ring with the then-Florida Marlins in 2003 and was MVP of the National League Championship Series. He is the 18th catcher elected to the Hall.

The Hall of Fame now has 317 elected members, including 220 players, of which 124 have come through the BBWAA ballot. The average ballot in the 2017 election contained 8.17 names with 45.2 percent of the voters using all 10 slots.