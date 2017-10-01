J-E-T-S Earn Bizarre Win Over Jacksonville • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – For those who believed the New York Jets were going to finish their 2017 NFL Season with an 1-15 season, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news.

On a beautiful, slightly windy autumn Sunday, the New York Jets won their second straight game as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime by a final score of 23-20. In a game of blunders and unbelivable long runs, the J-E-T-S are now an overachieving 2-2 team. Their formula on Sunday was speed and balance.

New York’s running back duo of Bilal Powell (163yds, TD) and Elijah McGuire (93yds, TD) combined for 256 rushing yards. Powell’s longest gain was his 75-yard touchdown run in the First Quarter. For McGuire, his 69-yard touchdown run came in the Third Quarter.

To be continued… here’s seven points supplied by the NFL…

The NEW ORLEANS SAINTS defeated Miami 20-0 in front of 84,423 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium in the second of four 2017 London Series games in the United Kingdom.

Houston rookie quarterback DESHAUN WATSON passed for 283 yards with four touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the Texans’ 57-14 win against Tennessee. Houston’s 57 points are the most in a single game in franchise history.

Los Angeles Rams running back TODD GURLEY had 215 scrimmage yards (121 rushing, 94 receiving) and a touchdown catch in the team’s 35-30 win at Dallas. Gurley, who has 596 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns this season, joined Pro Football Hall of Famers JIM BROWN (1958, 1963) and EMMITT SMITH (1995) as the only players in NFL history to have at least 575 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in his team’s first four games of a season.

Carolina quarterback CAM NEWTON passed for 316 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in the Panthers’ 33-30 win at New England.

New England quarterback TOM BRADY completed 32 of 45 passes (71.1 percent) for 307 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 104.6 passer rating in the Patriots’ loss to Carolina.

New York Jets running backs BILAL POWELL (163 rushing yards, 75-yard touchdown run) and rookie ELIJAH MC GUIRE (93 rushing yards, 69-yard touchdown run) each rushed for a touchdown in the team’s 23-20 overtime win against Jacksonville.