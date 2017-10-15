J-E-T-S Squander Lead, Fall To New England • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – On the day before Game 3 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, the New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots by a final score of 24-17. Throughout the game, many in the press box asked me whether or not I’ll be at Yankee Stadium for Monday’s pivotal Game 3. After covering 124-out-of-165 (75%) of Yanks & Mets regular and postseason home games, I will not be in attendance.

As much as I would have enjoyed the experience of covering my first ALCS, not being at Yankee Stadium for the next few days does not blemish the experience I enjoyed covering both New York teams during the 2017 Season of Major League Baseball.

Now that I’ve addressed the question that many have asked me for the past week, let’s talk about the J-E-T-S. For a team who some predicted would finish the season with a winless record of 0-16, they’ve already exceeded expectations. After losing their first two games of the regular season, New York had won three straight games. Had they defeated the Patriots, they would have owned the AFC East top spot. Again, these are the Jets…

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, the Jets combinations of failing to advance the ball and giving up turnovers enabled the defending Super Bowl Champs to level the game at 14-14 at halftime. Prior to New England’s halftime rally, Jets QB Josh McCown was the best player on the field. Along with managing his offense, McCown threw for two touchdown passes. In squandering their two touchdown advantage, the Jets were outscored by New England 24-3. In the second half, the Josh McCown we’re familiar with returned.

For Tom Brady, Sunday’s win was his 187th of his career. As a result, he’s now the NFL Winningest QB of all time. When asked about his milestone, Brady replied, “I wish we would have done better, but we won, so (there is) probably a lot to learn from it.”

To be concluded by Lloyd Carroll…

Game Summary: Sunday, October 15, 2017