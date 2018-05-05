Jack Whitehall: Training Days [Trailer] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Happy Cinco de Mayo!

I’m at Yankee Stadium covering the second game of a three-game series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians. Pitching for the Pinstripes is RHP Sonny Gray. His counterpart is Cleveland’s RHP Trevor Bauer (2-2). After two innings of matinee baseball in the Bronx, both teams have yet to produce a run.

In between innings, I’m in the habit of checking my emails. With the said, the fine folks over at Google and YouTube sent me the trailer for their new original series, Jack Whitehall: Training Days. As stated in their email… Both comedy and sports fans alike will find something to love in the upcoming outrageous new show, as comedian Jack Whitehall runs riot with some of the biggest names in world football.

With that said, here’s the trailer…

About Jack Whitehall: Training Days

Comedy and sports fans alike can get a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming outrageous new show, as comedian Jack Whitehall runs riot with some of the biggest names in world football.

Highlights include Jack taking disastrous driving lessons with José Mourinho, visiting a haunted house with Dele Alli, playing Bavarian bar games with Thomas Müller, shooting a perfume ad with Radamel Falcao, turning Gareth Bale into a waxwork, going undercover on Britain’s Got Talent auditions with Kyle Walker, as well as embarking on an extreme hot wing challenge with Raheem Sterling and Big Narstie.

Jack Whitehall: Training Days is YouTube’s first-ever European-centric YouTube Original Series based on an original concept developed and produced by Fulwell 73 and directed by Fulwell partner Gabe Turner who is the showrunner for the programme. The series will launch to fans around the world exclusively on Whitehall’s YouTube channel on May 9th at 6pm BST, ahead of The World Cup.

The series celebrates the biggest names in football, as well as some of YouTube’s most popular UK-based creators, including Joe Sugg, Manny, Joe Wicks and The F2 Freestylers. Fulwell’s James Corden, Ben Winston, Gabe Turner and Leo Pearlman are executive producers.