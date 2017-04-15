Jackie Robinson Day At Yankee Stadium • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Saturday, April 15, 2017, the life, memories, and basellball contributions of Jackie Robinson, Major League Baseball’s first African American will be remembered and honored here at Yankee Stadium and every ballpark.

For the iconic Dodgers player and Hall of Famer, today is the 70th anniversary of when he played his first as a big league. In honor of Robinson’s legacy, players, coaches, managers from both teams and umpires will wear the #42 on their jerseys.

“Life is not a spectator sport. If you’re going to spend your whole life in the grandstand just watching what goes on, in my opinion you’re wasting your life.” – Jackie Robinson