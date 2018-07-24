Again, Jake Gets No Run Support • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Jacob deGrom expects to continue pitching for the New York Mets after the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. He has been the hard luck pitcher that gets limited run support and that pattern continued Monday night at Citi Field.

This time though, deGrom got the loss and at 5-5, a record that really does not indicate how good the two-time All-Star is. He tossed 8.0 innings and stuck out 10 San Diego Padres in a Mets 3-2 loss, the fifth time this season deGrom hit double figures in strikeouts and 10th time in his career.

But with the trading deadline days away, and with plenty of scouts watching the 113 pitches, deGrom is still the subject of trade talk. The Mets are getting feelers about their ace. however the reports are deGrom will remain with the Mets unless they get too good of a blockbuster deal that would be tempting and that includes a return of top prospects.

“Want to be a New York Met my entire career,” deGrom said after the Mets latest loss. “You want to win baseball games. The goal is for the team to win.”.

And again, the Mets failed to help deGrom get a win. This was his 12th consecutive quality start and manager Mickey Callaway said he wanted his right-hander, the ace, to throw eight innings after a mound visit in the sixth inning.

“He deserved to get two more innings pitched,” Callaway said. “Definitely didn’t let it affect him,” he said about the lack of run support that one again hindered his ace.

Michael Conforto went 2-for-3 for the Mets who are 12-29 in their last 41 games at home. The NL west Padres and last in the division, have won two of their last three games after a six game losing streak.

NOTE ON CESPEDES: Yoenis Cespedes underwent an MRI on his injured heels after meeting with a specialist in New York and results will be known Tuesday. There has been an issue with Cespedes and his knowledge of this latest health issue and management said there was no distance communication with their highest paid player and communication. Yet, word also, Cespedes wants to continue playing if the MRI reveals no significant damage and does not require surgery. Stay tuned.

