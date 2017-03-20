Javier Molina MVP of The Series - Game About To Begin • Latino Sports

Los Angeles: Puerto Rican veteran catcher and on field manager (he’s been calling great moves), Yadier Molina has been named the MVP of the series to help Puerto Rico make it to this, the finals in Los Angeles, California.

There are many Boricuas filling up the seats here in Dodger stadium and many Puerto Rican flags and jersey’s everywhere. The crowd’s loud noise makes it feel like if Puerto Rico is the home team, There are also Latin DJ’s playing Salsa outside at every parking lot entrance.

Carlos Delgado is throwing the first pitch for PR, so the game is officially on.

Hay paaartyyy!