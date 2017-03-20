 Javier Molina MVP of The Series - Game About To Begin • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

Javier Molina MVP of The Series – Game About To Begin

By

on

Los Angeles: Puerto Rican veteran catcher and on field manager (he’s been calling great moves), Yadier Molina has been named the MVP of the series to help Puerto Rico make it to this, the finals in Los Angeles, California.

Boricuas from LA ready to see PR take on Netherlands (Photo Latinosports.com)

Boricuas from LA ready to see PR take on Netherlands (Photo Latinosports.com)

There are many Boricuas filling up the seats here in Dodger stadium and many Puerto Rican flags and jersey’s everywhere. The crowd’s loud noise makes it feel like if Puerto Rico is the home team, There are also Latin DJ’s playing Salsa outside at every parking lot entrance.

FullSizeRender (1)

Young Boricua supporter. (Photo Latinosports.com)

Carlos Delgado is throwing the first pitch for PR, so the game is officially on.

Hay paaartyyy!

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

Recommended for you