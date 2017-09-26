Jet Blue's Aircraft Dedicated To The New York Jets • Latino Sports

Credit: Jet Blue

New York, NY – On Tuesday, JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) revealed a refreshed and updated special livery dedicated to the New York Jets. In 2009, JetBlue was named the Official Airline of the New York Jets.

A year later, the airline reaffirmed that commitment with an aircraft dedicated to the team. “JetGreen” was originally revealed in 2010 and became the first sports themed aircraft to join JetBlue’s growing fleet.

“New York is home turf for JetBlue and the New York Jets and we both have loyal fans that expect more of us than the other guys,” said Marty St George, executive vice president commercial and planning, JetBlue. “We both work hard to make our product offerings accessible and affordable to those who supported us from day one. The new Jets aircraft will take our partnership to new heights, both literally and figuratively.”

The updated Airbus 320 livery was revealed at a tailgate-themed event at JetBlue’s Hangar at New York’s JFK International Airport. To celebrate the kick-off of the Jets’ football season and this new plane, team executives were joined by Jets Cornerback Buster Skrine and Running Back Bilal Powell and former Jets player Joe Klecko. Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders were also on-hand to meet Jets season ticket holders, JetBlue crewmembers and customers and players and coaches from a local youth football team.

“We are extremely proud to have a Jets-branded plane in the skies being piloted by our terrific partners at JetBlue,” said Neil Glat, New York Jets president. “Our partnership with JetBlue exudes a true ‘hometown feel’ and engages our many fans throughout the entire greater New York area. We look forward to what lies ahead for our valued partnership in the years to come.”

In addition to revealing the new Jets-themed aircraft, JetBlue surprised the Harlem Jets youth football team with a $10,000 donation to continue providing services to the city’s youngest football players. The Harlem Jets are committed to helping young people reach their full potential through participation in competitive team sports and academic enrichment.

The original “JetGreen” paint scheme interchanged JetBlue’s traditional blue for green and featured a green belly, wing tips and tail, with a football helmet towards the rear of the aircraft.

Designed to represent the passion and dedication of true New York football fans and with the rallying call to Play Like a Jet, the new scheme features a full green aircraft and more prominent Jets branding. It also includes the airline’s co-branded trademark with New York State’s iconic tourism campaign and logo, I LOVE NEW YORK, solidifying JetBlue’s status as the official hometown airline of New York.

New York’s Hometown Airline – JetBlue is the only major commercial airline based in New York City and New York State. JetBlue proudly celebrates its hometown pride with a special livery celebrating New York State Tourism and adorned with the I Love New York logo.

From New York’s JFK International Airport, JetBlue offers up to 175 daily nonstop flights to 70 destinations throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Last year 13.9 million travelers passed through JetBlue’s T5 terminal at JFK. With its strong position in New York and its headquarters in the Queens neighborhood of Long Island City, JetBlue employs more than 6,700 crewmembers in the New York area.

