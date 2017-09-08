Jets and Gatorade Week 1 Coach Of The Week • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Jets announced today that Andrew Delva of Spring Valley High School in Spring Valley, NY, has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Delva will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more.

Along with this award, Spring Valley High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2018 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament. In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers on December 24th from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 22nd year, the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the tri-state area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Delva is a proud alumnus of Spring Valley High School, where he now teaches and coaches. Delva played as a fullback and linebacker in high school. After graduating in 2000, he enrolled at Western Connecticut State University where he played football on the defensive line.

In addition to his football head coaching duties, Delva serves as a special education teaching assistant and head coach of the track team for Spring Valley High School. Coach Delva takes pride in mentoring his students and working at the Spring Valley Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center, which dedicates itself to building the community.

On Saturday, September 2nd, the Spring Valley Tigers prevailed over the Greeley Quakers, in a thrilling 34-28 (OT) comeback win. Their next game will at home against the Port Chester Rams on Friday, September 8th at 7:00 P.M.