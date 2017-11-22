Jets and Gatorade Week 10 Coach Of The Week • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Jets announced today that Wilber Valdez of Union City High School in Union City, NJ, has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award fueled by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Valdez will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more. Along with this award, Union City High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2018 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament.

In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers on December 24th from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 22nd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Valdez is a 1996 graduate of Hoboken High School where he earned all-state honors at linebacker and running back. Valdez continued his playing career for the University of Miami where he played both linebacker and fullback for the Hurricanes and was a part of the 1999 National Championship team.

Coach Valdez began coaching high school football in 2002 and is now in his eighth season as the head coach of Union City High School. In addition to his head coaching duties, Coach Valdez serves as the Dean of Students for Union City High School.

The Union City Soaring Eagles defeated the Bloomfield Bengals 35-0, in the semi-finals of the North I, Group V New Jersey State playoffs. The Soaring Eagles will face the Montclair Mounties in the North I, Group V Championship game on Friday, December 1 at 5:00 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

