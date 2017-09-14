Jets and Gatorade Week 2 Coach Of The Week • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Jets announced today that Keeon Walker of Hoboken High School in Hoboken, NJ, has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Walker will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more.

Along with this award, Hoboken High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2018 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament. In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers on December 24th from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 22nd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the tri-state area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Walker is a 1998 graduate of Hoboken High School. While at school, Walker played running back, where he led the team to state titles in 1995 and 1996. After graduating, he earned a scholarship to play at Syracuse University. In college, Walker primarily lined up in the defensive backfield.

Coach Walker lettered four seasons while enrolled at Syracuse University and he compiled 240 tackles throughout his career. After college, Walker began coaching in 2005. Returning to Hoboken High School this past spring, Walker is in his second stint as a coach for his alma mater, but in his first season as head coach of the program.

In addition to his football head coaching duties, Walker is a firefighter for Hoboken Fire Department.

On Friday, September 8th, the Hoboken Redwings triumphed over the Verona Hillbillies, in a resounding 42-21 victory. Their next game will at home versus the Cedar Grove Panthers on Friday, September 15th at 7:00 P.M.

