Jets and Gatorade Week 3 Coach Of The Week • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

NEW YORK – The New York Jets announced today that Rob Perpall of Seaford High School in Seaford, NY has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Perpall will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more.

Along with this award, Seaford High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2018 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament. In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers on December 24th from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 22nd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Perpall is a 1965 graduate of Island Trees High School in Levittown, NY. While in high school, Perpall played quarterback, leading the team to a county championship. After graduating, Perpall earned a scholarship to continue his playing career at C.W. Post. Perpall has been a football coach since 1969. Over that time, he has been the head coach of Seaford High School for twenty seasons, winning eight county championships and two Long Island championships. Perpall is recently retired, after teaching for nearly fifty years.

The Seaford Vikings are off to a 2-0 start, as they defeated the Clarke Rams 34-7 on Saturday, September 16th. Their next game will be home against the Valley Stream South Falcons on Saturday, September 23rd at 2:00 P.M.

