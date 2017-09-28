Jets and Gatorade Week 4 Coach Of The Week • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Jets announced today that Marce Petroccio of Staples High School in Westport, CT, has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award fueled by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Petroccio will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more.

Along with this award, Staples High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2018 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament. In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers on December 24th from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 22nd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Petroccio played tight end at Trumbull High School (CT) and graduated in 1978. In 1977, Trumbull went undefeated, won a state title and was named New England’s top ranked high school. Petroccio enrolled to Southern Connecticut State University and continued his playing career.

In 1982, Petroccio began his coaching career at his college alma mater. Petroccio was named the head coach of Staples High School in 1993, where he amassed over 200 career victories and three state championships over his 25 seasons as head coach. For his many achievements, Petroccio was inducted into the Connecticut High School Hall of Fame in 2014. Petroccio also serves as a physical education teacher at Staples High School.

The Staples Wreckers remained undefeated with a decisive 44-7 win over the McMahon Senators, improving their record to 3-0. The Wreckers have dominated the competition to start the season, outscoring their opponents 145-10 over the first three games of the year. On Friday, October 6th at 7:00 p.m. the Wreckers will take on the Ridgefield Tigers.

