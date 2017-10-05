Jets and Gatorade Week 5 Coach Of The Week • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Jets announced today that Paul Villanueva of Albertus Magnus High School in Bardonia, NY, has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award fueled by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Villanueva will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more. Along with this award, Albertus Magnus High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2018 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament.

In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers on December 24th from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 22nd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Villanueva is a 1989 graduate of Clarkstown South High School in Bardonia, NY, where he played both left tackle and middle linebacker. After graduation, Villanueva enrolled at New York University. Villanueva began his coaching career in 1996 and is in his 16th season as head coach of Albertus Magnus High School. In addition to his coach duties, Villanueva serves as an art teacher.

The Albertus Magnus Falcons improved to 4-1 with a 33-23 victory over the Dobbs Ferry Eagles. The Falcons will take on the Rye Neck Panthers on Saturday, October 7th at 3:00pm.

Previous Award Winners