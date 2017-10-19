Jets and Gatorade Week 7 Coach Of The Week • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Thursday, the New York Jets announced today that John Marinelli of Greenwich High School in Greenwich, CT, has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award fueled by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Marinelli will receive a Gatorade kit containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more.

Along with this award, Greenwich High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2018 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament. In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers on December 24th from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 22nd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Marinelli is a 2004 graduate of New Canaan High School where he earned all-state quarterback and safety honors and led his team to two state titles. Marinelli attended Canterbury School in New Milford, CT, as a post-graduate, before enrolling at Fordham University.

After his first year, Marinelli transferred to Trinity College where he played safety and earned All-NESCAC honors twice. Marinelli served as the offensive coordinator for New Canaan High School from 2009-14, and was named head coach of Greenwich High School in April of 2015. In addition to his coaching duties, Marinelli works as a commercial real estate salesperson.

The Greenwich Cardinals defeated the New Canaan Rams, 36-21 improving their record to 4-0 for the season. The Cardinals will take on the Westhill Vikings on Saturday, October 21st at 3:00 p.m.

