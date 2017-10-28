Jets and Gatorade Week 8 Coach Of The Week • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Jets announced today that Peter Kopecky of Glen Cove High School in Glen Cove, NY, has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award fueled by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Kopecky will receive a Gatorade kit containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more. Along with this award, Glen Cove High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2018 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament.

In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers on December 24th from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 22nd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the tri-state area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Kopecky played football at Long Beach High School, starting at middle linebacker and center, and graduated in 1977. After graduation, Kopecky attended Nassau Community College and CUNY Queens and went on to earn his master’s degree from Hofstra University.

Kopecky began coaching high school football in 1980. Now in his 26thseason as head coach of Glen Cove High School, Coach Kopecky led Glen Cove to a Nassau County Championship in 1998 and runner-ups in 2000 and 2015. In addition to his head coaching duties, Coach Kopecky serves as a physical education teacher.

The Glen Cove Big Red beat the Roslyn Bulldogs 30-8, capturing their first victory in over a year. The Big Red sit at 1-6 for the season and will take on the Lawrence Golden Tornadoes on Friday, October 27 at 6:00pm.

