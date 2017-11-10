Jets and Gatorade Week 9 Coach Of The Week • Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – The New York Jets announced today that Joseph Spagnolo of Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, NY, has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award, fueled by Gatorade.

Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Spagnolo will receive a Gatorade kit containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more. Along with this award, Iona Preparatory School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2018 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament.

In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers on December 24th from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 22nd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Spagnolo is a 1998 graduate of Iona Prep, where he quarterbacked the maroon and gold before continuing his playing career in college. Spagnolo attended Siena College and Bryant College, where he was a signal caller at both schools. After graduating from Bryant College in 2002, Spagnolo began coaching high school football at Archbishop Stepinac High School.

Coach Spagnolo served as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach of the program through the 2015 season. Spagnolo returned to his alma mater in 2016, when he was named Head Coach of the Gaels, leading them to an AA Championship. In addition to his head coaching duties, Coach Spagnolo works as a commercial real estate appraiser.

The Iona Prep Gaels defeated the Monsignor Farrell Lions 52-20 in the opening round of the CHSFL AAA playoffs. The Gaels will face the St. Anthony’s Friars in the AAA semifinals on Friday, November 10th at 7:00pm.

Previous Award Winners