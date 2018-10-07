Jets Soar Past Broncos, Fall Season Is Here • Latino Sports

NEW YORK – There’s no “I” in team but it’s the first letter in “Income.” Jets running back Isaiah Crowell scored a touchdown against his old team, the Cleveland Browns, in Cleveland and celebrated by pantomiming wiping his butt with the football. The Jets, who had a 14-point lead, were understandably assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and eventually lost the game.

Crowell deservedly took a lot of “crap” after the game for his actions. He may have gotten the last laugh however as Dude Wiper, a toilet paper substitute manufacturer, signed him to an endorsement deal. Dude Wiper certainly got their money’s worth from Crowell on Sunday as he set a Jets rushing record by picking up 219 yards in the Jets’ 34-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold threw touchdown passes to Terrelle Pryor and Robby Anderson and he displayed a veteran’s poise with his game clock management by making sure that he did not leave the Broncos a lot of time to mount a comeback.

Marcus Maye took a lot of ribbing from his teammates in the Jets locker room following the game. Maye picked off a pass thrown by Broncos QB Case Keenum in the Denver end zone and ran it back for 104 yards before being tackled inches short of scoring a touchdown. That was probably the longest interception in NFL history that did not result in a score.

The CW Post name will be disappearing in 2019 when it comes to sports as Long Island University is consolidating its Brooklyn and Nassau County campuses when it comes to sports as they’ll all be under the LIU banner as the university is moving nearly of all of its sports to NCAA Division I status. All basketball games will now be played in downtown Brooklyn while football will remain at Upper Brookville.

HBO Sports president Peter Nelson conceded to me at the recent News & Documentaries Emmy Awards two weeks ago that his company was getting out of the fight game because they hadn’t been landing many big bouts ever since their guy, Manny Pacquiao, got past his prime. Boxing press conferences are known for the lavish food spreads but in recent years the press was lucky to get a bottle of water at HBO’s fight announcements. It inevitably shows when you don’t put the financial resources into your product.

The first week of October has become a big one for the ad industry thanks to Advertising Week publisher and Cardozo High School alum Matthew Scheckner who is responsible for creating Advertising Week New York which took over the sizable Loew’s Lincoln Square Theater complex.

A Spectrum Cable sales executive revealed during Advertising Week New York why we can’t avoid those seemingly ubiquitous Draft Kings ads that feature NBA Hall of Famer and TNT NBA studio personality Charles Barkley. She said that with sports gambling now legal in New Jersey, Draft Kings came to Spectrum with a big budget and that they have the capability to place their ad portfolio on a variety of TV networks throughout various times of the day.

Football tailgating has gotten to be far more intricate than just putting burgers and franks on the grill in the stadium parking lot. At this weekend’s New York City Wine & Food Festival, the premier annual culinary festival in our town, many celebrity chefs will be showing off their gameday creations that are more in keeping for a Michelin or Zagat-rated restaurant than for the MetLife Stadium parking lot.