Jets Struggle And Crumple Against The Chargers • Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – On a cold and gloomy Christmas Eve at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets concluded their final home game of the season with a loss. As hard as they tried, New York’s effort wasn’t enough as the Los Angeles Chargers kept their postseason hopes alive following their 14-7 victory. To be concluded… Happy Holidays!
Game Summary: Sunday, December 24, 2017
- FINAL SCORE: Chargers 14, Jets 7
- PASSING (JETS): Bryce Petty (15-for-28; 199yds, 0TD, 1INT)
- PASSING (CHARGERS): Phillip Rivers (22-for-40; 290yds, 1TD)
- LEADING RUSHER (JETS): Bilal Powell (145yds, 1TD)
- LEADING RUSHER (CHARGERS): Melvin Gordon (81yds, 1TD)
- LEADING RECEIVER (JETS): Robby Anderson (51yds, 1TD)
- LEADING RECEIVER (CHARGERS): Anotonio Gates (81yds, 1TD)
- OVERALL RECORD: Jets (5-10); Chargers (8-7)
- PAID ATTENDANCE: 77,562
- TIME: 3:03