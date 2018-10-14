Jets Ugly Win Over Colts, Arthur Ashe Institute News • Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – A win is a win but even Jets head coach Todd Bowles called his team’s 42-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, “ugly.”

Gang Green’s defense was nonexistent most of the day as evidenced by the way Colts running back Marlon Mack ran like a Mack truck in the second half. The Jets couldn’t tackle him as he picked up one first down after another..Todd Bowles admitted that his defense was guilty of countless blown plays on him.

Place kicker Jason Myers set a Jets record by kicking seven field goals in a game. O f course it could be argued that reflected poorly on Jets quarterback Sam Darnold because he had to settle for them instead of touchdowns.

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams admired Colts QB Andrew Luck’s passing skill and affability. Williams was unable to sack Luck during the game but he did make him rush a few throws. “Whenever I was able to hit him he repeatedly told me ‘Nice play!’” an impressed Williams told me in the Jets’ locker room following the game.

The Jets’ Super Bowl III victory over the then Baltimore Colts on January 12, 1969 remains one of the greatest upsets in sports history and 50 years later that remains the high water mark in the team’s history. The Jets honored the surviving members of that squad at halftime on Sunday. Legendary QB Joe Namath told today’s Jets fans that the current team can beat any other NFL squad.