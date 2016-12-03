Jets Upstander of the Week: Senior Greg • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New Jersey – The New York Jets and STOMP Out Bullying announced today that senior Greg S. of Watchung Hills Regional High School in Warren, NJ has been named this week’s Jets Upstander of the Week

New for 2016, the New York Jets will lead a new school initiative called “Jets Upstander of the Week.” For each of the 16 weeks during the season, the Jets will ask schools to submit a photo and description of a student that is an Upstander. The Jets will highlight one Upstander a week across their social media platforms and on the video boards during home games.

“Greg is a positive role model for his teammates on the cross country team,” said Cara Yukins, Cross Country Coach. “Greg was chosen by his coaches to participate in the Freshman for a Day Program in which a current student shows an incoming freshman around the school and takes the new student to his or her classes for the day.

Greg showed a freshman student around the school for the day. Greg sets a positive example for our younger runners because he is accepting of others and creates an inclusive environment on the team.”

Through the organization’s collaboration with STOMP Out Bullying, the Jets have provided educator prevention toolkits to 1,000 schools in the tri-state area at no cost, conducted an anti-bullying educator’s symposium, created awareness through a robust PSA campaign and annually host an anti-bullying awareness day at MetLife Stadium on game day.

About the New York Jets Foundation

The New York Jets take great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to our community. Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area by promoting fitness, supporting youth football and preventing bullying, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

From launching football teams at urban high schools to urging students to be active for at least 60 minutes every day to fostering positive school environments, the New York Jets invest in programs that make a difference in the lives of others. In addition to our focus on youth development, the Jets support the efforts of the Alliance for Lupus Research and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL.

About STOMP Out Bullying

The leading national anti-bullying and cyberbullying organization for kids and teens in the U.S. Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ focuses on reducing and preventing bullying, cyberbullying, sexting and other digital abuse, educating against homophobia, racism and hatred, decreasing school absenteeism, and deterring violence in schools, online and in communities across the country.

It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying; as well as educating kids and teens in school and online, providing help for those in need and at risk of suicide, raising awareness, peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns. If you or someone you know are a victim of bullying, please go to www.stompoutbullying.org for help.