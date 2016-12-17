Jets vs. Dolphins: The Google Pixel • Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – On a cold and wet Saturday night at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets (4-9) took an early 7-0 lead over their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins (8-5).

In the Jets opening drive, Jets QB Bryce Petty connected with WR Robby Anderson for a 40 yd. TD pass. Following the touchdown, Jets kicker Nick Folk successfully converted the extra point. For the record, the Jets sub-four minute opening drive consisted of 7 plays, 75 yards.

With so much football left to be played and barring a fake-spike, the Jets are in excellent position to walk away with an upset over Miami.

When it comes to writing about sports, I dig arriving to any and every stadium early. I find it relaxing and the pregame conversations with those in attendance are always entertaining.

In addition to the conversations, I appreciate the freedom of walking around a quiet stadiums. The only noise you hear are of the workers working and the wind blowing. With so much space to move around, it’s easy to take pictures atound the stadium. For Saturday’s game, I decided to test my Google Pixel camera.

Over the years, I’ve built a working relationship with Verizon Wireless. As a token of appreciation of our partnership, they sent me the Google Pixel. Being a loyal 15-year Verizon Wireless customer, I can dig it.

To be honest, I’ve only had it for less than two days. I’ve spent more time talking about the phone than actually using it. For more information about the Google Pixel, click here.

This year maybe ending but next year will eventually join us and I look forward to adventures I’m going to have testing my new phone. After the first quarter, Jets lead Dolphins 7-0. With that said, enjoy the photos I’ve taken…