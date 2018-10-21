Jets vs. Vikings: A Touch of Grey Season • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – For each victory the New York Jets have produced this season, they have averaged 42 points. In defeat, the J-E-T-S averaged 13.66 points a loss. With less than 10 minutes in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, the Jets record stands at 3-3. Following the game, where will they stand? Over .500? Below .500?

Currently losing to the Vikings by a 37-17 score, the sole highlight of today’s possible Jets loss is that their average points scored in a loss will slightly increase to 14.5. As for Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, it’s just another day of paying his dues. He’ll be fine.

As long as fans remember that Darnold is a 21-year-old rookie, accepting his three-interception performance will be easier to painfully digest. Wow… I just looked at the stands from the press box and more than 75% of the fans have already left their seats.

Maybe they went to the Team Store, returned to their pre-game tailgate party, or simply went to catch the train. Who knows? The only thing I know is that today is cold and the J-E-T-S have a greyish 3-4 record. With 9 games remaining left in the season, they’re still in contention to finish the season with a winning record or an average an 8-8 record.

Today’s game is over but the Jets Touch of Grey Season continues…