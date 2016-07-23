Jeurys Familia Making Baseball History • Latino Sports

Jeury's Familia, winner of the 2015 LatinoMVP, is on pace to win his second for 2016. (Photo LSV)

MIAMI — Jeurys Familia earned his 50th consecutive regular-season save in yesterday’s Mets’ 5-3 win over the Marlins at Marlins Park. This is quite appropriate for the winner of the 2015 National League LatinoMVP award, the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players.

When Familia was told of his award in the beginning of the season, he stated that he never heard of the award, but was most honored to have won it for the first time. The fact that the award has as many years, 26 as Familia’s age made him smile.

Familia’s streak, which started on Aug. 1 of last year, is now the fourth-longest streak in Major League history after breaking a tie with John Axford who had 49 straight saves from 2011-12.

Mets manager Terry Collins said, “It’s unbelievable,”. “You just have great confidence when he goes out there, and you just feel good that he’s going to keep the ball in the ballpark and they’re going hit the ball on the ground and you’ve got a shot.”

Familia will receive his first LatinoMVP Award this coming Wednesday, July 27th at a special awards luncheon sponsored by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) and Latino Sports. This is a special private event, only a few seats remain. If your interested in attending, contact LSWBA at (646) 580-4846, or Latino Sports at: [email protected]

For those Mets fans that can’t attend there is another possibility. The LSWBA has contacted the NY Mets to also provide the opportunity to have all NY Mets fans see Jeurys Familia receive his hard earned award on an on field, pre game ceremony that same evening. We are waiting for a reply.

We will keep you informed.