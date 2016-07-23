 Jeurys Familia Making Baseball History • Latino Sports

Baseball

Jeurys Familia Making Baseball History

By

on

MIAMI — Jeurys Familia earned his 50th consecutive regular-season save in yesterday’s Mets’ 5-3 win over the Marlins at Marlins Park. This is quite appropriate for the winner of the 2015 National League LatinoMVP award, the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players.

When Familia was told of his award in the beginning of the season, he stated that he never heard of the award, but was most honored to have won it for the first time. The fact that the award has as many years, 26 as Familia’s age made him smile.

Familia’s streak, which started on Aug. 1 of last year, is now the fourth-longest streak in Major League history after breaking a tie with John Axford who had 49 straight saves from 2011-12.

Mets manager Terry Collins said, “It’s unbelievable,”. “You just have great confidence when he goes out there, and you just feel good that he’s going to keep the ball in the ballpark and they’re going hit the ball on the ground and you’ve got a shot.”

Familia will receive his first LatinoMVP Award this coming Wednesday, July 27th at a special awards luncheon sponsored by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) and Latino Sports. This is a special private event, only a few seats remain. If your interested in attending, contact LSWBA at (646) 580-4846, or Latino Sports at: [email protected]

For those Mets fans that can’t attend there is another possibility. The LSWBA has contacted the NY Mets to also provide the opportunity to have all NY Mets fans see Jeurys Familia receive his hard earned award on an on field, pre game ceremony that same evening. We are waiting for a reply.

We will keep you informed.

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

Recommended for you

  • Pedro

    Mets would do well to do an award for this young rising star who has been quite helpful to their organization. There is nothing more rewarding for a young player than receiving accolades from your fans. The more the better.