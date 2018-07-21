Jeurys Familia Traded, Yanks Hold Off Mets • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On a windy and chilly Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees held off the New York Mets attempt of a comeback as they defeated their Subway Series rival by a score of 7-6. As reported by MLB.com, “The A’s have acquired reliever Jeurys Familia from the Mets for two prospects and international slot money.”

After Friday’s night 7-5 loss, the Yanks leveled their three-game series at one win apiece. Both teams will meet on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium for the third and final match of this weekend’s Subway Series. While the Mets season of struggle continues, the Yankees are now 29 games over .500. After 48 home games, the Pinstripes are 34-14.

Game Summary: Saturday, July 21, 2018