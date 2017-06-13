 Join Us For A Fun Day Trip To Cooperstown • Latino Sports

Join Us For A Fun Day Trip To Cooperstown

Make plans now to join Latino Sports on our day trip to Cooperstown, USA for the 2017 Hall Of Fame (HOF) induction ceremony. Latinos, Boricuas, baseball fans from all over will be making the trip to Cooperstown to witness the next Latino inducted, Puerto Rican star catcher, Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez

Don’t be left behind as tickets for this fun trip will be going fast. Ask anyone who has gone to any of our past HOF trip, they will tell you how much fun these trip have been. Join us and be part of baseball history.

