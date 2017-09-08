José Reyes Demonstrate Leadership & Smile In Win • Latino Sports

Photo: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Jose Reyes is making a statement about his leadership and clubhouse presence for the New York Mets and Friday night at Citi Field he let his bat do the talking. The veteran who has become a mentor to rookie Amed Rosario had his 10th multi-home run game of his career that paved the way to a Mets 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Manager Terry Collins knows the significance of what Reyes brings to the lineup. And with the Mets in this rebuilding stage and Collins using a lineup of youngsters, Reyes has become a mentor.

“He’s ready to play and always has a smile,” said Collins. That attitude from the veteran has become important for Rosario and this Mets roster that currently is the fourth youngest in the game. Rosario is still day-to-day with a bad right thumb and is expected back in the lineup by Sunday when the Mets close this next to last homestand of the season.

Though this game was again about pride and getting another win, Reyes was the center of attention. The Mets hit three home runs and have 205 for the season, the second highest total in franchise history. The other long ball came from rookie Travis Taijeron, the first of his career in the second inning.

As for Reyes, in his second tenure with the Mets, this is where he wants to remain. He hit both home runs from the right side of the plate and the first was the 100th of his career in a Mets uniform.

“Getting good pitches to hit, taking my walks too,” said Reyes about his strong finish to the season. “That’s been the difference.” Two more extra base hits and Reyes will tie Darryl Strawberry for second most in Mets history, but the important part of his presence as a veteran is making the stay for Rosario and others a little easier.

“We have the communication,” said Reyes about his leadership role with Rosario and the other rookies. “Anything he wants I am here to help him out.” The philosophy is easy to understand as Reyes was able to adapt from the help he received as a 19-year old rookie in his first tenure with the Mets.

So these are the remaining games that the manager seems to get more answers and for many of these New York Mets, their answer is responding at the plate and on the field. Reyes is making his cause known and so is righthander Seth Lugo.

Lugo tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and struck out five in getting his sixth win of the season, a career high. This was his seventh quality start of the 14 Lugo has thrown this season and the plan was to go six innings after a season of injuries to his pitching elbow.

“He’s been pitching good,” said Collins. The curveball that has become a strong part of the lugo plan was effective and he changed speeds that became strikes.

“Obviously want to throw as many innings as I can,” said Lugo. “The fastball was good and stayed with it during the game.” In 14- career games, nine starts at Citi Field, Lugo is 4-2 with a 2.77 ERA. A.J Ramos recorded the final two outs in the ninth inning and notched his 27th save of the season, seven with the Mets.

But this night was about Jose Reyes and his continued leadership for the Mets. And with a young team as the Mets are constituted, that presence does help.