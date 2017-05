Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – In the first inning of the second interleague game between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels, Mets shortstop José Reyes hit his 2,000th MLB career hit when he singled off Angels RHP Alex Meyer. In the early going, Amazins lead 1-0.

Here’s a breakdown Reyes 2,000 MLB Career Hits of it:

1,396 with the New York Mets

370 with Toronto Blue Jays

184 with Miami Marlins

50 with Colorado Rockies

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…