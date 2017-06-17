José Reyes Honored At El Paisa Bar • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On Thursday afternoon, members of La Prensa were welcomed to El Paisa Bar for an afternoon of excellent food, drink and Mets shortstop José Reyes.

El Paisa Bar, located at 87-05 Northern Blvd, Queens, NY 11372, was the destination of where many in attendance watched a special video that chronicled his work and times in the Dominican Republic.

Thursday event’s trio of hosts, Felix DeJesus, Sadiel Lebron and Santiago “Cachorro” Dolcine did a fantastic job of entertaining the crowd and making them feel comfortable with the presence of Reyes. In return, Reyes demonstrated his appreciation for everyone present through his smile and candid conversation about what the sport of baseball means to him, his family and community in the Dominican Republic.

The José Reyes I’ve gotten to know is aware of how much time he has left to continue playing baseball. He is an individual who a year ago sat in his couch wondering whether or not, he’ll ever be able to professionally play the support he’s loved his entire life. As a result, I’m convinced that Reyes is appreciative of what may be his final stint in the Majors.

In closing, I want to thank the members of La Prensa for taking me under their wing and making me feel that I am part of the baseball writing community. From the pregame coverage, to the game and the postgame coverage, I’ve enjoyed learning from this passionate and close-knit group. While I feel the game, the friendships that I’ve made has been phenomenal. In homage to their kindness, I’m honored to be their Hemingway.

With that said, I want to take a moment to thank sponsors for their contributions in making Thursday a special day. Thank you, Toyota of Manhattan, Honda of Manhattan, Ron Barceló, Merengue Limo & Car Service, ESPN DEPORTES 1050 AM, Batchu Law Group and Sabra Dipping.